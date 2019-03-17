Local Author Mary Saner Talk and Book Signing March 31

by

Head to Wind Publishing is delighted to announce the release of What Else You Got? Freelancing in Radio by Kent County resident, Mary Saner. Her award-winning documentary on teen pregnancy, Babies Having Babies, helped launch her radio career, but it’s her smoky voice and her fascination with people – from tennis star Boris Becker to presidential candidate Bill Clinton to the woman whose pet bat lives in her sleeve – that’s kept it going and sent her around the nation producing shows for NPR, Voice of America, CBS and more. But Saner didn’t start out in media. Like many, she hadn’t known what to do when she graduated from college, so she continued her studies until something came up. A Master’s degree in history followed by studies toward a PhD at George Washington University, with an eye to teaching would seem an unlikely preparation for a career in radio. But not for Saner, whose love of sports and nose for offbeat stories like the circus camp for kids and the luxury cat hotel in Maine have had her working alongside some of radio’s greats, including CBS’s Charles Osgood. In this her first book, she not only unfolds the trajectory of her career, but generously shares what she’s learned along the way. A fun read that’s also a must-have primer with timeless tips for anyone entering the media today. Saner will be at The Bookplate in Chestertown on Sunday, March 31 at 2PM for a talk and book signing about her off-the-beaten-path career.