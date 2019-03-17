Kent County High’s Ronald Parker Becomes New Student Ambassador

by

Ronald Parker III, a ninth grader at Kent County High School, was chosen by the Maryland Business Roundtable for Education (MBRT) to represent his district of Kent County in the non-profit organization’s new Student Ambassador Program. The Chestertown resident is one of several students selected who demonstrates a desire to improve his school and community by making his voice heard in discussions related to education policy.

“I applied to become a Student Ambassador because I want to help my fellow classmates and help my school become a better place, and this is my opportunity to do so,” says Parker. “Successful leaders have to be bold, open-minded and good with people. I love being a student leader.”

Parker currently holds a 3.89 GPA, is acting treasurer in the Student Government Association, a center and power forward for the high school basketball team and a drummer in the school band. Outside of school, he works part-time at Beverly’s restaurant and participates in the Horizon’s summer program. He also participates in the Next Generation Scholars program, which provides personal attention, guidance and education about opportunities that can help shape the future for students who come from families with a demonstrated financial need. After high school, Parker wants to attend college and pursue a degree in psychology.

“We are so pleased to have Ronald as a member of our 2018–2019 inaugural class,” says Nona Carroll, chief strategy officer for MBRT. “A natural leader and effective communicator, Ronald also exhibits empathy, which is a core competency in building leadership skills. He is in a prime position to use his voice to represent his district.”

MBRT’s Student Ambassador program provides students with the opportunity to learn and develop leadership skills that will help them succeed throughout their academic journey and in the professional world. Ambassadors gain confidence in their skills to lead and communicate effectively as well as how to interact with professionals and manage their time.

As Parker and the rest of the Student Ambassadors step into leadership roles, they will provide feedback on MBRT programming and resources as well as communicate their views on issues such as state education policy. Student insight will help inform MBRT’s development of and involvement in innovative ways to ensure every student has a future and every business is a success.