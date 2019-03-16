Ruth Rogers Clausen to Speak About Delaware Botanic Gardens

by

On Friday, March 22, Ruth Rogers Clausen will give a talk titled “Delaware Botanic Gardens: From a Humble Beginning to an Amazing Reality”. The Delaware Botanic Gardens at Pepper Creek located in Dagsboro, DE is still a work in progress; it will open its doors to the public in September 2019. The mission of the Gardens is to create an inspirational, educational, and sustainable public garden in Delaware for the benefit and enjoyment of all. The Delaware Botanic Gardens will celebrate the coastal plain with a sustainable garden located on 37 acres. It includes a 25-acre flat uplands plateau highlighted by an innovative meadow designed by Piet Oudolf, a 12.5-acre sloped woodlands with freshwater wetlands, and 1,000 feet of waterfront with tidal wetlands on Pepper Creek. The goal is to inspire visitors to preserve Delmarva’s native landscape.

Ruth Rogers Clausen was trained in horticulture in the UK and has now been in the industry for more than 60 years. She has written several gardening books and lectures widely. Some of Ruth’s books include Perennials for American Gardens (1989), Dreamscaping (2003), 50 Beautiful Deer-Resistant Plants (2011) and Essential Perennials (2015). Ruth was the Horticulture Editor for Country Living Gardener for more than 7 years. Currently she writes the “Plantings” column for Country Gardens magazine. In 2017 she received the Garden Media Award from the Perennial Plant Association. She is a member of the Corporation for the New York Botanical Garden and is on the Board of Directors for Delaware Botanic Gardens @ Pepper Creek in southern Delaware.

This talk is part of the 20th Annual Kent Horticulture Lecture Series organized by the University of Maryland Extension in Kent County. The program will be held at 10:00am at the Kent County Public Library, 408 High Street, Chestertown, MD 21620. This event is free of charge. For more information, please contact Sabine Harvey, 410-778-1661 or sharvey1@umd.edu

