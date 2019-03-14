Garfield Center Seeks Scripts for Short Attention Span Theatre

by

It’s that time of year again! The Garfield Center for the Arts at the Prince Theatre is embarking on the exciting annual adventure in theatre known as “Short Attention Span Theatre”! (For those not in the know, that’s our annual 10-minute play festival!) Performance dates are June 21-23, June 28-30, and July 5-7. Members of the Live Playwrights’ Society (LPS) and non-members are encouraged to submit their work.

We are seeking scripts for 10-minute plays and 1-minute plays from local playwrights.

• Please send your submissions to sastplays@garfieldcenter.org

• Non-LPS members may submit up to two 10-minute plays and two 1-minute plays.

• LPS members may submit up to three 10-minute plays and five 1-minute plays.

• Please include a cover sheet with your contact information (email, phone, mobile).

• We anonymize submitted scripts before they are read by our panel of judges, so please refrain from putting your name on each page.

• If possible, please send your scripts in PDF format.

• Your play will fare better if it is well formatted. Look for links on the Live Playwrights’ Society site for tips on formatting (www.liveplaywrightssociety.org).

• The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

Here is our process: Submissions are anonymized and then read by our panel of judges. Our panel of judges selects a number of submitted plays which are then offered to our group of directors. Our directors select from this list (in addition to a list of published plays). We will announce our final selections by June 1st.

Good luck & get to typing!

Visit the Garfield Center for the Arts website for more information on Short Attention Span Theatre and all of our upcoming events and productions (www.garfieldcenter.org)!

About Short Attention Span Theatre (SAST): Short Attention Span Theatre offers an evening of 10-minute plays, designed to hold your attention for just long enough. The plays will feature a multitude of actors, directors and authors, as well as the world premiere of original works by local playwrights.

About Live Playwrights’ Society: Live Playwrights’ Society (LPS) is a local writers group which was created in 2009 through a collaboration between former Church Hill Theatre Executive Director Steve Arnold, former Prince Theatre Executive Director Lucia Foster, and local writer Mark Sullivan. LPS aims to foster a community of playwrights, actors and critics.