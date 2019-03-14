Community Conversation with Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings March 21

by

Maryland Democratic Party Chair, Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings invites you to our Community Conversation. March 21, 2019 at The Kitchen at the Imperial Hotel, 208 High Street, Chestertown, MD.

After more than two decades operating at the nexus of politics, policy and government, Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings was elected Chair of the Maryland Democratic Party in December 2018. Prior to leading the party, Dr. Rockeymoore Cummings spent her career advising and working foe organizations fighting for social justice. She has worked for the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, the national Urban League, Congressman Charles Rangel, and the House Ways and Means Committee. Her clients have included the Alliance for Excellent Education, Unidos US, the National Academy of Social Insurance, the National council of Negro Women, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the National League of Cities. Dr. Rockeymoore Cummings’ leadership in the areas of health, education, economic security, and technology have been recognized by leading businesses and organizations, including Google, the Aspen Institute, and Running Start. Dr. Rockeymoore Cummings lives in Baltimore City with her husband, Elijah, and she is the President and founder of Global Policy Solutions, a political consulting firm.

Doors open at 5:30 pm for socializing and dinner. 5:30-6:45 – Social and dinner hour

6:45 – Short Club meeting. 7:00 – Featured speaker Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings.

RSVP to rsvp@mddems.org.