The Mid-Shore’s Special Arc

by

To date, there happen to be 700 Arc programs in this country, providing invaluable service and support for people with developmental disabilities and their families. Since this unique nonprofit charity was created in 1961, much as changed in how our society treats individuals with special needs, and Arc deserved a great deal of credit for those fundamental shifts in perception.

Given this is Developmental Disabilities Month, the Spy thought it would be a good time to understand better how our local Arc, the Arc Central Chesapeake Region, is fulfilling their mission with the eight counties of the Eastern Shore. We sat down with Arc’s CEO, Jonathon Rondeau, at the Bullitt House for a check in on what Arc does, and what it needs to continue their important work on the Mid-Shore.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information about the Arc Central Chesapeake Region programs or to make a donation please go here.