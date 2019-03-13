You are here: Home / News / Homepage Notes / Modern Board Games for Adults & Teens at KCPL March 27

Modern Board Games for Adults & Teens at KCPL March 27

March 13, 2019 by Leave a Comment
Strategy! Hilarity! Meeples! That’s right, it’s another board game night at Kent County Public Library.

If Monopoly and Scrabble are what come to mind when you think about board games, this program is an excellent opportunity to experience the landscape of modern board games. Whether you enjoy storytelling, multi-layered strategy, collaborative problem-solving, or fast-paced competition, there’s a game for everyone!

Gamers of all experience levels are welcome to try out the newest games in KCPL’s collection, including Sushi Go!, Topiary, The Fox and the Forest, Azul, and Love Letter, at this casual evening of board games.

Can’t make it to the program? You can use your library card to borrow board games to play at home.

For more information about this and other upcoming programs, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410-778-3636.

Wednesday, March 27 | 6-8pm
Kent County Public Library | Chestertown Branch

