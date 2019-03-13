Letter to the Editor: March 14 is National Ag Day

by

As local, family-owned dairy farmers in Chestertown, our family is proud to be part of the population that feeds families in our community and beyond.

March 14 is National Ag Day, a time to recognize the important role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant,and affordable products. Our family farm is dedicated to producing wholesome, nutritious milk. To do so means taking excellent care of our cows –ensuring they have a healthy diet, plenty of fresh water, and clean,comfortable living conditions –no small feat during this challenging winter!

There are no snow days or delays for farmers, and harsh weather makes routine tasks harder and more time consuming –but farming isn’t just our job, it’s our passion and way of life. On our farm we milk and care daily for our dairy herd all while we are raising our children.

You may have heard dairy farmers are facing tough times right now. Want to support us? Think of us when you go to the supermarket. Choose real dairy products—milk, cheese, yogurt, or your family’s favorite dairy food. Warm up with hot chocolate made with real milk, creamy soups,or grilled cheese!

Learn more about dairy farms by visiting AmericanDairy.com.

Sherry Patterson

Patterson Farms

115 Patterson Dairy Lane

Chestertown, MD 21620