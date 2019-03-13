Congressman Harris to Host Town Hall Meeting in Queen Anne’s County March 20

by

Congressman Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) will host brick-and-mortar town hall meeting in Queen Anne’s County on Wednesday, March 20th. All residents of Maryland’s First District are welcome to attend the town halls to ask questions and voice their concerns about issues under consideration in Congress.

Queen Anne’s County Town Hall

Date: Wednesday, March 20th

Time: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: Grasonville VFW

203 VFW Ave., Grasonville, MD 21638