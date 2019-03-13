You are here: Home / News / Maryland Politics & Policy / Congressman Harris to Host Town Hall Meeting in Queen Anne’s County March 20

Congressman Harris to Host Town Hall Meeting in Queen Anne’s County March 20

March 13, 2019 by Leave a Comment
Congressman Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) will host brick-and-mortar town hall meeting in Queen Anne’s County on Wednesday, March 20th. All residents of Maryland’s First District are welcome to attend the town halls to ask questions and voice their concerns about issues under consideration in Congress.

Queen Anne’s County Town Hall
Date: Wednesday, March 20th
Time: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Location: Grasonville VFW
203 VFW Ave., Grasonville, MD 21638

