When Diebenkorn Became Diebenkorn: An AAM Preview with Ben Simons and Anke Van Wagenberg

It’s not every day that the Eastern Shore is the host of a special exhibition of the esteemed artist Richard Diebenkorn. In fact, it might be safe to say this artist’s work as never been shown on the Delmarva Peninsula. All of which makes the fact that the Academy Art Museum will be hosting an exclusive retrospective of early Diebenkorn work is such a great thing.

Focusing on Diebenkorn’s early work as he deliberately seeks his own style in the 1940s and 1950s is the foundation of this particular exhibit that has been organized by the Diebenkorn Foundation. The AAM will be the exclusive East Coast venue for this stunning story of a young artist finding his way.

The Spy sat down with Academy Art Museum director Ben Simons and curator Anke Van Wagenberg foe sneak preview of this remarkable show and the exciting lecture program that coincides with it.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information about ‘Richard Diebenkorn: Beginnings, 1942–1955″ please go here.