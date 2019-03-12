Qlarant Foundation Awards Additional Grants to Maryland Nonprofits

by

Qlarant Foundation, the mission arm of Qlarant, who recently awarded $385,000 in grants to 14 organizations in Maryland and Washington, DC supporting local healthcare-related quality improvement efforts, has now given an additional $4000 to two of those grantees.

A portion of the new grants were awarded to Cambridge-based Eastern Shore Wellness Solutions whose mission is to provide self-management training for individuals living with chronic disease. The organization is also a resource for the social determinants of health, including housing, food and transportation. Eastern Shore Wellness Solutions will use the funds to provide continued education training for their Community Health Workers and Peer Support Specialists.

The University of Maryland Medical System Foundation’s Breathmobile will also receive grant funding in order to purchase long-needed medical equipment. The Breathmobile’s current portable spirometer, used to measure the lung function of children at every visit, is almost 12 years old and in need of replacement. The estimated cost for a new spirometer is $2,000. The Breathmobile provides free asthma care services to underserved Baltimore City children and has been supported by grants from Qlarant Foundation in each of the last three years.

“The work these organizations do is outstanding and often goes unnoticed,” said Dr. Molly Burgoyne-Brian, Qlarant Foundation Board chair. “We are proud to provide both funding and encouragement to the many volunteers and staff members who serve the community so well.”

