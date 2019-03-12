League of Women Voters Upcoming Presentation March 20

by

The League of Women Voters of Kent County and the William James Forum of Washington College will present a talk by Dr. Robert Lynch on “The Economic Effects of Granting Legal Status and Citizenship to the Eleven Million Undocumented Immigrants in the U.S.” The event is free and open to the public and will take place at 7:00 p.m., March 20 at Litrenta Hall in the Toll Science Building at Washington College. Light refreshments will be served.

Dr Lynch is a Professor of Economics at Washington College. He has published works in the area of the economic effects of immigration reform, the economic and social consequences of public investment in early childhood, the adequacy and effectiveness of state and local government economic policies in promoting growth and creating jobs, the efficiency, fairness and stability of state and local tax systems and the definition and measurement of income inequality. Dr. Lynch has served as a Visiting Fellow at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, Senior Fellow the the Center of American Progress and Research Associate with the Economic Policy Institute.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization dedicated to promoting informed and active participation in government. The William James Forum seeks to promote thought and discussion on a wide variety of issues such as civil rights, minority issues, technological revolution, and environmental and political movements.

Questions regarding the event can be directed to LWVKC Co-President Jane Hardy at janewhardy@gmail.com.