Chestertown Lions Club Presents “A Comedy Night” March 23

Come out Saturday, March 23, 2019 to the Chester River Yacht & Country Club and have a night of great fun with your family and friends and enjoy the hilarious comedy of Lion Jerry Hall and Missy Grynkiewicz Hall or as she’s more popularly known on the comedy club circuit as just “Missy.”She’s the 2013 winner of the Laugh Out Loud Competition and has worked as a warm-up comic for Harry Connick, Jr. Her comedy CD, “Miss Representation” was a first round Grammy nominee in 2012 for funniest comedy album. Missy is a seasoned actress/singer performing in comedy clubs up and down the East Coast. Missy was also a finalist in the professional category of the 2018 Ladies Out Loud competition and a finalist at the 2018 Big Sky Comedy Festival.Jerry and Missy performed at the District 22 MD Lions Convention in Ocean City this past Spring at the opening day social and were really a hit!

Tickets are $15 per person and Ballroom doors will open at 7:00 pm. The show begins promptly at 7:30 pm. A cash bar will be available both before and during the show.

For more information, please call Dave Dunham, President, Chestertown Lions Club at 410-810-3059.