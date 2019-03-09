Minister Armond Fletcher to Speak of Hope to Unitarians

by

On Sunday, Mar. 10, at 10 a.m., Minister Armond Fletcher will deliver a sermon titled “The Good News of Hope in Challenging Times.” to the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown. Armond is a familiar face and voice in our community working for Social Justice. He was raised on Cannon Street and lived the experience of an earlier Chestertown with its segregated neighborhoods, schools, restaurants, movie theaters — even hospital. Armond was present when the Freedom Riders came to Chestertown in 1962, and his unique perspective is important as we continue the work begun by so many before us. Throughout his life Armond’s strong faith in a loving and just God has supported and guided his work. He credits the many before him — their stories, wisdom and example — for “fighting the good fight for freedom.” Join us to hear his story and lend your voice to the discussion.

Religious Exploration for youngsters and youth and childcare for infants and toddlers will be available during the service. All are welcome! Call 410-778-3440 for more information.