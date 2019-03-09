Centreville Farmers’ Market Recruiting Farmers/Producers for 2019 Market Season

by

With the first day of spring less than three weeks away, it’s time to think about warmer days and supporting local farmers and producers at your local farmers’ market. The Centreville Farmers’ Market is accepting inquiries from Maryland farmers/producers for the 2019 farmers’ market season.

The market will be returning to the Centreville Plaza, 611 – 631 Railroad Ave. next to Queen Anne’s County High School. This location has served as the market’s home away from home during the town’s infrastructure project. Hosted by Centreville Plaza in partnership with Acme Markets, the Centreville Farmers’ Market will open Wednesday, May 1 from 2 to 6 p.m. and will continue through Wednesday, October 23.

Vendor openings include farmers/producers for vegetables, fruits, organic vegetables and fruits, artisan breads, cheese, mushrooms, gluten-free baked goods and specialty items. The market will host a farmer/producer vendor event on Wednesday, March 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to sign up vendors and address questions and inquiries. The ​event is free and open to farmers and producers who are interested in selling at the market this year. RSVP by Monday, March 18 by calling (410) 758-1180, ext. 17 or emailing mainstreet@townofcentreville.org.

Seasonal P/T market manager and internship

In addition to new vendors, the market is seeking a seasonal part-time market manager to nurture and grow the market. The ideal candidate would be passionate about farmers’ markets and locally sourced fresh food and have a working knowledge of farmers markets or sales of fresh food items. Tasks include recruiting vendors, onsite management, and promoting the market.

Desirable skills include excellent communications skills, ability to work independently and as a collaborator, and strong computer, organizational and time management skills. The market will pay a cash stipend and provide a weekly shopping allowance at the market.

A summer communications internship for college communications, journalism or public relations student is also available for students interested in gaining valuable experience in event promotion, advertising and publicity.

For more information about Centreville Farmers’ Market opportunities or to RSVP to the farmer/producer event, call (410) 758-1180, ext. 17 or email mainstreet@townofcentreville.org.​