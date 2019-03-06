Saxophonist Tae Ho Hwang at The Mainstay March 17

by

The Hedgelawn Classical Series presents saxophonist Tae Ho Hwang at The Mainstay Sunday March 17 at 4:00 pm. Admission is $15 or by phone reservation/at the door.Information and advance ticket sales are available at the Mainstay’s website http://www.mainstayrockhall.org and reservations can also be made by calling 410-639-9133.

The Hedgelawn Classical Series presents some of the most exciting young musicians at the Peabody Conservatory in a friendly interactive setting. The month we host saxophonist Tae Ho Hwang.

A passionate performer and educator, Tae is dedicated to advancing the saxophone repertoire by exposing new works to audiences and inspiring future generations. His remarkable technical capabilities combined with his inventively beautiful interpretation generate innovative performances and special experiences for the audience. An advocate of expanding the saxophone repertoire, Tae Ho Hwang commissions and performs music of living composers. Tae plans programs that integrate works of contemporary composers with masterworks of established composers. Actively collaborating with composers, Tae is developing concerts that spotlight the saxophone with new and significant works. Tae has performed the works of world-renowned composers such as William Albright, Luciano Berio, Edison Denisov, Michael Hersch, and Lori Laitman.

For one so young, Tae Ho Hwang has a deep background of performing experience. In 2015, Tae won the annual Concerto Competition at the University of Delaware and performed Alexander Glazunov’s Concerto for Saxophone and Orchestra with the University’s Symphony Orchestra. In recital, he has performed throughout the Mid-Atlantic area, in Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Annapolis since 2014. Presently, he is exposing diverse audiences to his music as he performs in coffee shops, art galleries, museums, and prominent concert series throughout the Mid-Atlantic. In addition, Tae has participated in master classes presented by distinguished saxophonists Claude Delangle, Timothy McAllister, Joseph Lulloff, Timothy Roberts, Ray Ricker, as well as saxophone quartets Musato Kumoi Quartet, Donald Sinta Quartet, and New Thread Quartet.

An advocate of education, Tae has been teaching music to students of different ages and backgrounds for some time. Tae earned a degree in Music Education from the University of Delaware in 2016. Tae has been teaching privately since 2012 and is currently in programs throughout Maryland.

Mr. Hwang recently earned a Master’s Degree in Saxophone Performance and Pedagogy at the Peabody Conservatory of The Johns Hopkins University, where he studied with renowned saxophonist, Gary Louie.

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD and the surrounding region and is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website http://www.mainstayrockhall.org.

Upcoming Mainstay performances include:

March 18 Joe Holt Welcomes John Schratwieser

March 23 The Mainstay Tribute to Charlie Byrd featuring Chuck Redd

March 25 Joe Holt welcomes Dick Durham

March 30 Phil Wiggins and House Party

April 1 Joe Holt welcomes Clark Bjorke and Johnson Fortenbaugh

April 6 Banda Magda

April 8 Joe welcomes Steve Giordano

April 14 The Hedgelawn Series presents Taylor Hillary Boykins

April 15 Joe Holt Welcomes Sue Matthews

April 20 Mainstay Scholarship Winner: The Zack Lambert Quartet