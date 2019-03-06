Eastern Shore Wind Ensemble Concert at Emmanuel Episcopal Church

by

The Eastern Shore Wind Ensemble continues its 2018-2019 season with a Sunday, March 17, concert entitled “Journeys and Adventures.” Music Director Charles Thai will conduct this free band concert at 4 p.m. in Emmanuel Episcopal Church at Cross and High streets, Chestertown. The church is handicapped-accessible, via the ramp and automatic doors on the courthouse-green side of the building. The program will last about one hour, and children are welcome to attend.

Three pieces directly address the theme of journeying: “Glorious Journey” by Charles Booker, “Eiger – A Journey to the Summit” by James Swearingen, and “Companions on the Journey” by Brant Karrick. Some journeys have Celtic destinations (particularly fitting on St. Patrick’s Day), and “Leroy Anderson’s Irish Suite” as arranged by Douglas E. Wagner and “By Loch and Mountain” by Robert W. Smith fit that bill. Pure adventure is conveyed by the aptly named “Adventure” by Ayatey Shabazz. Musical journeys are taken in “Fantasy on Childhood Songs” by David Moore and “Baba Yetu from Civilization IV” as arranged by Douglas E. Wagner.

The Eastern Shore Wind Ensemble is an all-ages community concert band. It was formed in 2001 to offer area wind and percussion musicians the opportunity to continue or return to the pleasures of playing quality music in a large ensemble. New members are always welcome, without audition or fee.

Rehearsals for the next concert, on May 19, will begin on Monday, March 18. They start promptly at 7:00 p.m. and run until 8:30 p.m. in the Washington College band room in Gibson Center for the Arts. For further information, call 410-778-2829, email to ESWEemail@yahoo.com, or go to facebook.com/EasternShoreWindEnsemble. The ensemble is supported by a grant from the Kent County Arts Council and community donations.