Art Exhibit at Heron Point Features Two Local Artists in March

March 6, 2019
Winter Assembly by Jack Fancher

Heron Point is hosting an exhibit of artwork by two members of Chestertown RiverArts, Olga Owens and Jack Fancher.  The exhibition began March 4 and will run until the end of March in the newly renovated Administration Hall.  The show is open daily during normal business hours.

After the Storm by Olga Owens

 Visitors to Heron Point check in at the front desk for a pass to see the show.  Join the Heron Point Art Interest Group this coming Sunday, March 10, from 2 P.M. to 4 P.M. for a wine and cheese reception open to the public in the hall.
