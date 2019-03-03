Happiness Hour at Kent County Public Library’s North County Branch

Whether you describe yourself as an artist or haven’t attempted art since elementary school, Happiness Hour is an invitation for grown-ups to explore their powers of creativity. No special talents or previous experience is needed for this hour of dabbling in crafting. Join us to try your hand at something new and leave a little happier than you arrived!
Celebrate the start of spring by learning simple techniques for creating two types of multi-colored paper flower. All supplies will be provided for this FREE program. Space is limited and registration is required.
Adults and teens are welcome at Happiness Hour.
For more information or to register, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410.648.5380.
Saturday, March 16 | 11am
Kent County Public Library | North County Branch
