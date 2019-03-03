“Amphibians & Reptiles of the Garden/Home Landscape” Talk March 8

by

On Friday, March 8, Heather Cunningham will give a talk about “Amphibians & Reptiles of the Garden/ Home Landscape”. The talk is based on the recently published book The Maryland Amphibian & Reptile Atlas. The atlas was written after 5 years of observations and recordings by nearly a thousand citizen scientists. From 2010 until the end of 2014, these volunteers collected data about the frogs, salamanders, turtles, snakes and lizards that can be found in Maryland. All in all, the atlas describes the natural history of 89 species of amphibians and reptiles.

Heather Cunningham is an Associate Professor of Biology at Chesapeake College. She was the project coordinator of the Maryland Amphibian & Reptile Atlas and she is co-editor of the Atlas in which all the data from the project were gathered.

This talk is part of the 20th Annual Kent Horticulture Lecture Series. The program will be held at 10:00am at the Kent County Public Library, 408 High Street, Chestertown, MD 21620. This event is free of charge. For more information, please contact Sabine Harvey, 410-778-1661 or sharvey1@umd.edu

