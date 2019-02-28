WC Department of Music Holds Second Annual Piano Festival in April

by

Washington College’s Department of Music invites high school and college students to participate in its second annual Piano Festival, where they can develop their talents through workshops, performances, lessons, and competitions. Participants should apply by March 1 for the festival, which is set for April 20.

The featured guest artist, Yong Hi Moon, Professor of Piano at the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University, will teach a master class and present a concert as part of the Washington College Premier Artists Series at 7:30 p.m. on April 20 in Hotchkiss Recital Hall.

The Washington College Piano Festival is an immersive educational experience, geared to advancing participants’ skills and talents while also having a lot of fun and meeting other pianists. All students will have a chance to participate in a showcase/competition concert in Hotchkiss Recital Hall during the afternoon. They will be asked to perform a single piano piece for a panel of Washington College faculty judges, and up to $500 in cash prizes will be awarded to winners.

Other events include an informational workshop providing an overview of Washington College’s Music Department and a Q & A about practice techniques and possible careers in music. Students will have the opportunity to meet and have piano lessons with Washington College’s piano faculty, Matthew Brower and Woobin Park. In addition, campus tours will be offered throughout the day for students and their families.

To apply, students must submit a completed application, along with a recording of a single piece and a $25 application fee, by March 1. Applicants will be notified by March 15 if they have been accepted, and they will not have to pay an additional fee to participate in the festival. The application is available here: https://www.washcoll.edu/live/events/19704-washington-college-piano-festival

All events are open to the public. For more information, call 410-778-7839 or email concertseries@washcoll.edu. For more information about Yong Hi Moon’s performance, or to purchase tickets in advance, see the Washington College Concert Series at https://www.washcoll.edu/about/campus/gibson-center-for-the-arts/concert-series/.

About Washington College

