Spy Minute: RiverArts March Show

February 28, 2019
“I think of drawing as a dance and a dance is a drawing in space.”
Romanian artist, Geta Bratescu

The term drawing is applied to works that vary greatly in technique. It has been understood in different ways at different times and is difficult to define. During the Renaissance the term ‘disegno’ implied drawing both as a technique to be distinguished from coloring and also as the creative idea made visible in the preliminary sketch.

To accompany this exhibit, RiverArts will host a Creative Lives talk on Thursday, March 7, by A. T. Moffett, Visiting Assistant Professor of Dance at Washington College. This event will include a brief dance performance by her students. A limited number of RiverArts member artists will be allowed to sketch at student rehearsals in the months prior to the event.

Open Reception/First Friday: March 1, 2019
Creative Lives Talk & Dance Presentation: Thursday, March 7, @ 6:00
Curator’s/Artists’ Talk: Thursday, March 14, @ 5:30

Video produced by David Hegland

