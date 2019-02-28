Niamh Shortt will Speak About CASA’s Future Harvest Program

by

Niamh Shortt, Delmarva Program Manager of the Chesapeake Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture (CASA), will speak about CASA’s Future Harvest Program on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Easton Public Library at 11:15am. The presentation is hosted by the Garden Club of the Eastern Shore, is open to the public, and admission is free.

Central to CASA’s Future Harvest mission is an immersive, year long training program (The Program) for beginner farmers or people who may be interested in farming. The Program curriculum includes hands-on training on some of the Chesapeake region’s leading sustainable farms to educate future farmers on the importance of sustainable agriculture. Key elements of sustainable agriculture are: efficient use of scientific achievements in farming, farm profits, enhancement of the quality of life of farmers and the people they serve, and sustaining natural resources for future generations.

In attempting to provide a summary of sustainable agriculture, the US Department of Agriculture notes that, “Some terms defy definition. ‘Sustainable agriculture’ has become one of them.” Ms. Shortt will provide insights into the developing understanding and practices of sustainable agriculture, as well as invite a new farmer who trained under the Future Harvest Program to speak of the year long training experience and the work of a beginner farmer.

The Program offers education in a variety of sustainable farming sciences and operations, including the farming of vegetables, fruit, cut flowers, herbs, and livestock. Beginner farmers in Maryland, as well as in other parts of the Chesapeake “foodshed” region (Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, DC, West Virginia) may apply for acceptance into The Program. Importantly to beginner farmers, tuition for The Program is free. More information can be found at www.futureharvestcasa.org.