Letter to the Editor: LGBTQ Community Shaken but Resilient

I write in my capacity as President of PFLAG Mid-Shore MD, as a member of the LGBTQ community, and as a resident of Chestertown, to clarify a few issues that were brought up at the February 19 Chestertown Town Council Meeting surrounding our Mid-Shore Pride event on May 3rd-5th, 2019.

Members of the Mid-Shore LGBTQ community, especially in Chestertown, remain shaken following Council Members Tolliver and Stetson’s remarks. The remarks are particularly distressing, given that as Council Members, Stetson and Tolliver have sworn to represent the interests of the members of their community, not to state their own biases. The expectation exists that they would take seriously the job of representing all constituents with dignity and respect, regardless of gender, race, sexual orientation, gender identity, religious affiliation, socio-economic status, age, or other factors. Ironically, the harmful statements made by the Councilmen highlight exactly why this community so desperately needs a Pride event on the Eastern Shore. It is important that we teach tolerance and acceptance, not hatred, fear, and discrimination.

Our plans for Mid-Shore Pride are now stronger than ever after receiving the Council’s approval to go forward with the event. Thank you to the community members, educators, and business owners who have voiced their support of our event and the work that we are doing. Thank you to Council Members Kuiper and Foster and Mayor Cerino for voting in favor of letting the event go forward. Not only will Mid-Shore Pride economically benefit our area with the added visitors that it will bring, but it will help showcase our community as the supportive and inviting place that we believe it to be.

Our family-friendly series of activities during this event are intended to help often disconnected LGBTQ members of the public within the mid-shore region see that there are not only resources available to them, but that they have allies here as well. We are excited to have events in Easton, Chestertown, and Cambridge. Mid-Shore Pride will begin on Friday, May 3rd with First Friday celebrations in downtown Chestertown and a comedy night in Easton. Saturday morning, our members will be in Easton at the Multi-cultural festival before coming back into Chestertown for a music festival in Fountain Park from 1:00pm-4:00pm. Saturday night will feature a drag performance at Washington College with local celebrity Marti Cummings. Mid-Shore Pride festivities will conclude with a drag brunch in Cambridge. Contrary to what has been reported and circulating on social media, there will not be a parade – simply a series of celebrations around the mid shore for LGBTQ families and their allies to enjoy together.

PFLAG of the Mid-Shore believes that now more than ever a Pride festival is essential for our community to increase acceptance of those who are different. We look forward to celebrating the first-ever Mid-Shore Pride and invite you to join us. You can find more information on our website http://pflagchestertown.com/pride-planning/ or at our Facebook Page

Claire Hansen

PFLAG Mid-Shore MD

And the PRIDE Planning Committee