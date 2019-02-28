Four Chestertown Nurses Nominated for Nurse Excellence Awards

by

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health has announced the 27 nominees for the upcoming Nurse Excellence Awards program, set for Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Rufus M. and Loraine Hall Todd Performing Arts Center at Chesapeake College.

There are six categories in the Nurse Excellence Awards program — five awards are given to individual nurses and one is given to the nursing staff of a unit or department. Nominations are submitted through an online process that is managed by the Nurse Excellence Awards Committee and is open to all staff throughout UM SRH.

The UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown nurses honored as Nurse Excellence Award candidates are: Eden Kinser, of Rock Hall and Cassandra Price, of Worton, both nominated for the Mentorship/Advocacy Award; and Christopher Burke, of Chestertown and Kayla Toulson, of Chester, both nominated for the Commitment to Others Award.

According to Ruth Ann Jones, senior vice president, Patient Care Services and chief nursing officer for UM Shore Regional Health, this year’s nominees are an outstanding group. “While one winner will be chosen for each of the award categories, all nominees deserve recognition for their exceptional commitment to quality patient care and the spirit of teamwork and professionalism they bring every day to their hospitals and our health care organization as a whole,” says Jones.

