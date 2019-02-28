Claudia West to Speak at Oxford Garden Club Event Mar. 14th

by

The Oxford Garden Club proudly announces a program featuring Claudia West titled “Wild and Neat” on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Oxford Community Center of Oxford, MD at 2:00 pm. The program is free and open to the public.

Claudia will share how gardeners can bridge the gap between great garden design and ecology. Over time with industrialization and urban sprawl we have driven nature out of our neighborhoods and cities. We can bring nature back with garden landscapes that are robust, diverse and visually harmonious.

Claudia West has an extensive background in horticulture, ecology, and environmental restoration. She is a consultant for North Creek Nurseries and has also worked for landscape architects, Wolfgang Oehme, Carol Oppenheimer and Sylva Native Nursery.

She is co-author of Planting in a Post-Wild World: Designing Plant Communities for Resilient Landscapes by Thomas Rainer and Claudia West. Books can be purchased and signed by the author after the program.

Oxford Community Center:

200 Oxford Road, Oxford, MD 21654.

For additional information visit the Oxford Garden Club website at www.oxfordmdgc.org or email us at oxfordmdgc@gmail.com.

The Oxford Garden Club is a non profit 501(c)(3) organization and is a member of the Federated Garden Clubs of Maryland, Inc. and National Garden Clubs, Inc.