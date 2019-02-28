Celebrating Dr. Seuss at Kent County Public Library

by

Come one, come all, and join the fun!

We’ll jump and skip, bounce, sing and run!

Whether it rains, or “weather” it’s sunny,

There will be lots of good fun that is funny!

You should not, would not want to miss,

A celebration quite like this!

Kent County Public Library celebrates reading and early literacy all year long. However, there are some extra special days, including the birthday of Dr. Seuss! It will be a party like no other with cake, stories, balloons, songs, Seuss-ian crafts, goodie bags, and more.

For more information, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410.778.3636.

Friday, March 1 | 5:30pm

Kent County Public Library | Chestertown branch

Ages 2-6