Forsooth, Feast on Song and Food on March 16

by

Come usher in spring while enjoying a veritable banquet of food, drink, and song while you support your Chester River Chorale at Old St. Paul’s Church near Fairlee on Saturday, March 16 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The evening will be filled with feasting, wandering minstrels, jesting, and more. Chestertown actor Brad Chaires will be your court jester and master of ceremonies, and will produce a short play and several comic vignettes for your amusement.

Let your ears feast on madrigals by the Chorale’s River Voices as the banqueting for the Chorale’s annual fundraiser proceeds. You are encouraged to don a Renaissance or Baroque outfit if you wish, but costumes are not required.

A $5-a-ticket raffle will select two people to have the honor of being the Rulers of the Feast. The rulers will each be adorned with special accessories to designate their royalty, and will get a commemorative goblet to take home.

Why is your Chorale putting on this festive show? To raise money, of course. Tickets are $60 for general seating which includes a free drink from the cash bar. Tickets are $100 for the Royal Court table at the head of the hall, with priority serving and unlimited alcoholic beverages. All tickets include appetizers, dinner, dessert, and non-alcoholic beverages. Seating is limited. Tickets must be purchased by March 9. They can be purchased at the Chorale’s website www.chesterriverchorale.org. Also, tickets can be reserved by calling Andrea Neiman at 443-837-7080, and leaving a voice mail with name, phone number, and number of tickets desired

The Chester River Chorale is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization funded in part by the Kent County Arts Council and by an operating grant from the Maryland State Arts Council, an agency dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive. The annual fundraiser also plays an important part in allowing the Chorale to continue providing song for out community as it enters its 21st year.

The CRC’s mission is to provide opportunity, education, and inspiration for amateur singers to strive for artistic excellence. CRC performances entertain diverse audiences and enrich the cultural life of the community. For more information, visit www.chesterriverchorale.org