Comedy Queen Comes to Todd Performing Arts Center

by

Comedienne and master ventriloquist Sylvia Fletcher brings her universal entertainment back to the Todd Performing Arts Center stage on Saturday, March 9.

Sylvia provides a comedy entertainment experience like no other. She dazzles with lively characters, inanimate objects and voice illusions. Back by popular demand, Sylvia will perform an all-ages show in TPAC.

Sylvia, who now makes her home in the Saratoga Springs, NY region, tours throughout the world with the Magic Trunk, a well- traveled box inhabited by a bunch of quick-witted puppets and inanimate objects that she comically brings to life through ventriloquism. Whether she stops at theaters, resorts, corporate events, family venues, the young and young at heart are treated to a show where, they can believe that a puppet can truly talk.

The show begins at 1 p.m., with a puppet-making workshop at 2 p.m. Join Sylvia and her zany puppets in the TPAC Lobby for a puppet making workshop after the show. Children will walk away with their very own handmade sock puppet!

Show and puppet workshop tickets are $25. Show-only tickets are $15. For tickets and more information, please call the TPAC Box Office at 410-827-5867.

About Chesapeake College

Founded in 1965 as Maryland’s first regional community college, Chesapeake serves five Eastern Shore counties – Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot. With more than 130,000 alumnae, Chesapeake has 2,300 students and almost 10,000 people enrolled in continuing education programs.