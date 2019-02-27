14th Annual Women Helping Women Concert on March 13

by

The 14th Annual Women Helping Women concert is coming soon! The all-star performers who have joyfully entertained the community for the last thirteen years invite the public to join in this year’s celebration on Wednesday, March 13, at 7 pm at the Garfield Center for the Arts at the Prince Theatre in Chestertown, MD.

The annual show is produced under the guidance of renowned jazz vocalist Sue Matthews with musical direction by pianist Joe Holt and is hosted by thespian Jen Friedman. As this event always sells out, you are encouraged to purchase tickets now by going online at www.garfieldcenter.org/whw or by calling the Garfield Center at 410-810- 2060.

The WHW concert was originally created to assist in funding the free medical clinic established by Chestertown’s own Dr. Maria Boria for migrant workers in Marydel, MD. Last summer, Maria retired at eighty-nine years old. She was determined that the support the Women Helping Women concert provided to the underserved groups in our community go forward.

Since our very first concert, Beth Anne Langrell, the Executive Director of the Behavioral Health and Rape Crisis Center at For All Seasons has been an integral part of the Women Helping Women concerts. Since 1986, For All Seasons, Inc. has provided mental health treatment and crisis services to men, women, children and families in the five counties of the Mid- Shore. Last year Beth facilitated a grant from WHW to address the opioid and heroin epidemic ravaging our communities.

Recently, Beth Anne brought to our attention a new program being launched by the organization that seemed tailor made to continue Dr. Boria’s original mission. We are thrilled that For All Seasons will continue Maria’s work with educational programs for the English and Spanish speaking community across the mid-shore. Working with employers, local community groups, churches and other agencies, the Boria Project, named in Maria’s honor, exists to ensure that all women are aware of their rights related to sexual harassment, sexual assault, abuse and most importantly that they know services are available 24/7 in all our mid-shore counties.

Women Helping Women is proud to assist with funding raising for the work For All Seasons, Inc. provides to bring education and awareness to all in our community. This year the majority of our fundraising efforts will support the Boria Project. Additionally, a portion of the funds raised will be designated to create the Maria Boria Berna Scholarship for a student pursuing a nursing degree at Chesapeake College.

Women Helping Women producer Sue Matthews, the amazing pianist Joe Holt and percussionist Bob Ortiz iare hard at work planning our concert. Our talented performers this year include: Ben Armiger, Kate Bennett, Sydney & Maddie Berna (Dr. Boria’s granddaughters), Nevin Dawson, Lis Engle, Barbara Ferris, Sylvia Frazier, Jen Friedman, Meredith Davies Hadaway, Rebekah Hardy Hock, Joe Holt, Yvette Hynson, Beth Anne Langrell, Jodie Littleton, Sue Matthews, Beth McDonald, Melissa McGlynn, Bob Ortiz, Pam Ortiz, Barbara Parker, Mary Phelps, Mary Simmons, and Shannon Whitaker.

Women Helping Women is sheltered under the Kent County Arts Council a 501(c)(3) non-profit. 100% of donations and 80% of ticket sales are used For All Seasons, Inc. and the Dr. Maria Boria Berna Scholarship at Chesapeake College, if you are unable to attend, please consider a donation.

For your tax deductible (501(c)(3) donations please make your checks payable to: KCAC/WHW 2019, 203 High Street, Unit 2, Chestertown, MD 21620