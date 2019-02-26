Spy House of the Week: Small House, Big Charm

by

Good things do come in small packages. This small house is located on an urban lot on one of Chestertown’s original streets and is packed with charm. The historic details of the roof eave brackets, the shuttlecocks and the symmetry of door and window arrangement in the front elevation are design elements of Chestertown’s 19th century architecture. The white lap siding, green accents of the shutters and front door give it great appeal.

The rear elevation has a gable end and a shed roof extension at the main level that breaks the scale down to the landscape and adds character to the architecture. French doors lead to the rear yard that is a shady urban oasis. The brick terrace narrows to a path that leads to a gate in the wooden fence that surrounds the perimeter of the yard. Trees and plantings break up the hardscape; chairs and a wooden picnic table with an umbrella beckon for relaxing or for sharing an al fresco meal.

The front door opens to an expanse of space with the living and dining areas in the front and the kitchen and laundry at the rear. The living room has front and side windows and the focal point is a wood stove painted a colorful red. Beautiful hardwood floors and white kitchen cabinets maintain the spacious interior layout. The French doors at the rear offer views to the yard and allow daylight to penetrate the space from both ends of the room. The window over the kitchen sink cabinet and the glass-fronted upper cabinets keep the compact kitchen light and airy.

Two bedrooms that are spacious master suites and two baths make this rental easy to share. When I moved to the Shore fifteen years ago rental houses were scarce and I would have loved to find one as attractive as this one!

For more information about this property, contact Liddy Campbell with Cross Street Realtors at 410-778-3779 (o), 410-708-5433 (c) or liddy@csrealtors.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity.”

Spy House of the Week is an ongoing series that selects a different home each week. The Spy’s Habitat editor Jennifer Martella makes these selections based exclusively on her experience as a architect.

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee.