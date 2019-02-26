Last Call for Artists – The Art of Stewardship Juried Exhibit

by

Chestertown RiverArts’ popular Art of Stewardship show, encompassing 2D, 3D and poetry, will be on view during the month of April. Curators Alice Ritchie, visual arts, and Meredith Davies Hardaway, poetry challenge artists to share their vision of the act of stewardship, bringing artist and observer together in an awareness of the connection between all things, the tenuous nature of each moment, and the sensory particulars of a special place. Whether tacit or explicit, every act of art calls us to participate, to promote, to illustrate, and to celebrate the stewardship of our planet.

All varieties of two- and three-dimensional artwork as well as poetry of any length and style will be considered. Submission deadline is March 2, 2019. For more information on submitting work, please visit http://chestertownriverarts.net/call-registration-for-art-of-stewardship-2019/

Beverly Hall Smith is the visual Juror. Painter Greg Mort will be the judge of the 2- and 3-dimensional work. His paintings are included in many distinguished private and public collections.Poetry juror and judge is Sue Ellen Thompson, award winning poet, author of 5 book of poetry and recent Pushcart prize winner.

Prizes of $200 for the winning artwork and poem will be awarded. Second and Third Place artworks will also be recognized. In addition to winning poems, finalists will be displayed in the Exhibit.

The Opening Reception is April 5, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm in conjunction with Chestertown’s First Friday, is free and open to the public. The Gallery Talk and Awards Ceremony will be held Thursday, April 11, at 5:30 pm.

Winning and Finalist Poets will be invited to read their work at a Reading in honor of this year’s Pat Herold Nielsen Poetry Prize winner at the RiverArts Gallery on April 18, at 5:30 pm.

The Art of Stewardship Project is a foundation created by the Mort family. https://www.facebook.com/TheArtofStewardship/. The primary mission of The Art of Stewardship Project is to encourage individual artists and or their associated arts groups to commit time, talent or treasure in a form that yields direct benefit to a specific environmental organization.

The Pat Nielsen Poetry Award was initiated by the Chester River Association (CRA) in 2010 as a tribute to the late Pat Herold Nielsen, a founding member of the CRA. An accomplished poet and an award-winning filmmaker, Pat was a woman of many talents and unceasingly engaged in protecting our environment.

RiverArts Galleries & Gift Shop 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 5:30 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5:30PM, Sunday 11 AM – 3 PM, First Fridays until 8 PM.

