Chesapeake IAL Speaker Series Begins in March

The Institute for Adult Learning (IAL) at Chesapeake College launches the 2019 edition of the popular IAL Speakers Series on March 11.

The free lunchtime presentations on a variety of topics are open to members of the public. Bring lunch, enjoy the speaker and socialize.

“The IAL Speaker Series offers interesting and informative lectures on a wide variety of topics. Everyone is invited to bring a lunch, relax, and enjoy these insightful lectures,” said IAL Chairperson Kathy Leary.

The series kicks off with Sandy Morse on Monday, March 11 at 11:45 am when she presents “Community Activism” in Room 110 of the Higher Education Center. Ms. Morse will be sharing her experiences as a civic, social and political activist. She has worked and/or volunteered at the local, county, state, federal and international levels in the civic, educational, and political arenas with private, public and governmental groups and individuals.

Additional speakers will be featured on Mondays at 11:45 am this spring.

Allison Wood of Compass Regional Hospice presents “Hospice – Myths and Facts” on March 25.

Susan Schumaker from CASA of the Mid-Shore (CASA) will present “Advocating for Shore Children” on April 8

Corinne Vinopol, an international educator, presents “Enhancing Special Education Overseas” on April 22.

The IAL at Chesapeake College features lifelong learning classes, presentations and day trips. Designed for learners 50 and over, the classes cover a wide range of topics and are offered during the fall and spring semesters. Please see the latest list of courses at www.chesapeake.edu/ial.

A daytrip to Paul Reed Smith Guitars in Stevensville is scheduled for March 5, and a visit to the Air Mobility Command Museum in Dover is schedule for May 18.

For more information about the Speaker Series or other IAL activities, please contact Lois Thomas at lthomas@chesapeakee.edu or 410-827-5810.