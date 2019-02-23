You are here: Home / Top Story / Spy Survey: Do You Support Chestertown’s Decision to Permit a Gay Pride Celebration?

Spy Survey: Do You Support Chestertown’s Decision to Permit a Gay Pride Celebration?

February 23, 2019 by 1 Comment
Chestertown residents were caught off guard last week when the Chestertown Town Council barely approved a measure that would permit a gay pride celebration to take place in Fountain Park in May. The typically progressive college town community was surprised to learn that two out of five council members (Ellsworth Tolliver and Marty Stetson) had voted against issuing the special event permit after expressing concerns over the impact the event might have on children or the “showcasing” of their lifestyle.

The Spy was as surprised as much of the community to hear of this kind of divide and thought it would be beneficial to get a sample of what Chestertown and the region feel about these events.

Please participate with our three question Spy poll on the subject.

Letters to Editor

  1. jennifer baker says:
    February 23, 2019 at 9:16 AM

    I’m a little gobsmacked that the Spy is putting it to a vote. Step into the shoes of a member of our LGBT community for a moment. How would you like to see that a % of the population does not feel you should have the right to congregate? Would you put up a poll such as this for any other group of people? Probably not.

    Uncool, Spy. The quotes from the meeting were enough. Let folks enjoy the wonderful weekend that is to come.

    Jenn Baker

    Reply

