Dr. Gary Schiff to Speak to Unitarians about Anti-Semitism

by

On Sunday, Feb 24, at 10 a.m., Dr. Gary Schiff will deliver a sermon titled “I Got the Post-Pittsburgh Blues: Anti-Semitism Today” to the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown. In light of the recent massacre of eleven elderly Jews in a Pittsburgh synagog, Dr. Schiff will explore the recent rise of Anti-Semitism in America and around the world; the roots of “the world’s oldest hatred”; and what might be done about it.

Dr. Schiff is the former president of Gratz College in Philadelphia, adjunct professor of history at Washington College, cantor and religious leader of the Chestertown Havurah, and a frequent lecturer, soloist, and author.

Special music for this service will be performed by Nevin Dawson and Philip Dutton.

Religious Exploration for youngsters and youth and childcare for infants and toddlers will be available during the service. All are welcome! Call 410-778-3440 for more information.