Chester River Home Care Staff Earn Professional Certification

Eight University of Maryland Chester River Home Care team members have obtained their Certified OASIS Quality Specialist (COQS) designation, Trish Focht, manager, of the Chestertown-based home care agency has announced. The OASIS certified team members are: Katie Davis, Jennifer Dupre, Brooke Maier, Melissa Maule, Melissa Myers, Brooke Smith, Jennifer Walters and Emily Welsh.

Photo: Now holding OASIS certification are UM Chester River Home Care team members (seated) Melissa Maule and Jennifer Dupre and (standing) Melissa Myers, Brooke Smith, Brooke Maier, Emily Welsh, and Katie Davis. Not pictured: Jennifer Walter.

OASIS is data that is collected by home health clinicians during a home visit. It is required for all patients who receive skilled home health services under Medicare or Medicaid. “OASIS data is used in the determination of quality measures outcomes, STAR Ratings, and reimbursement,” Focht explains. “It’s important for clinicians to have OASIS education and certification to improve patient outcomes and quality of care, as well as improve the reimbursement. I am very proud of our team members’ dedication and accomplishment in earning this certification.”

UM Chester River Home Care was established in 1997. Each year, agency staff members drive more than 150,000 miles in Kent and Queen Anne’s County to provide more than 19,000 home care visits serving approximately 1100 patients. In five out of five patient satisfaction ratings, UM CRHC has scored significantly higher than the state and national averages.

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,500 employees, medical staff, board members, and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.