Wye River Upper School Presents Cinderella

Wye River Upper School Theatre Department presents Rogers & Hammerstein’s musical Cinderella, on March 7th, 8th, 14th & 15th. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. The cast and crew have been working diligently throughout the winter months to create a magical performance. Students have been involved in all aspects of the play including designing and building sets, editing music, sewing props, constructing an extension to the stage, and directing and blocking scenes. Wye River Theatre Director Marissa Muro said: “I chose Cinderella because it was requested by the students. I also felt there were roles and songs that would bring out our student’s strengths. The play has a lot of movement and I wanted the students to challenge themselves and realize that everyone can learn to dance with focused effort and practice.”

The theater crew enjoyed a special rehearsal earlier this month at the Hewes Farm in Chestertown, MD. The actors ran scenes from the musical with a real horse and buggy. Students recorded the scenes which will be edited and shared in a short film with family and friends.

Last year the school put on a well-reviewed version of The Wizard of Oz. Students returning from that production include: Josh Hansen, Rachel Bishop, Sam Robertson, Torienne Emery and Noel Doney. Newcomers Lindsey Myers, Nadia Hawe, Ian Abrego, Daniel McDowell, Kayla Peri, Jared Mimms, Makenna Stinson, Laura Wright and Cameron Kliever are expected to raise the bar for this year’s show. Lights, Sound, set production and stage crew members include: Macyn Poag, Austin Romberger and Zoe Brown.

Muro teaches music, theater, and history at Wye River Upper School. She also continues a career in vocal performance. Muro currently performs at the 13th Floor of the Belvedere Hotel. In 2012-2014, Muro performed for M&T’s “Sailabration” aboard The USS Constellation at the Inner Harbor. She holds the 2009 Billie Holiday “Ruby Glover Award.” Muro also sang at the 2017 Rehoboth Jazz Festival and in 1997, she appeared in the Walt Disney Film, “Washington Square.

Tickets are available at www.wyeriverupperschool.org. Admission price is $10.

Wye River Upper School is an independent, coed, high school offering an engaging, and supportive curriculum for bright students with learning challenges including ADHD, dyslexia, and/or anxiety. Students who attend Wye River come from several Maryland counties including Queen Anne’s, Anne Arundel, Talbot, Dorchester, Caroline, and Kent. For more information visit www.wyeriverupperschool.org or contact katietheeke@wyeriverupperschool.org, 410.758.2922.