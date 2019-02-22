The Artists’ Gallery to Feature Jane Knighton and Carol Cowie in March

by

On First Friday, March 1st, Jane Knighton and Carol Cowie will be the featured artists at The Artists’ Gallery in Chestertown. Both artists are new exhibitors in the gallery and bring brilliant color and lively brushwork into their compositions. The public is invited to visit The Artists’ Gallery for a reception to meet them on March 1st, from 5 to 8 p.m. Jane Knighton and Carol Cowie’s paintings will be featured in the gallery throughout the month of March.

Jane Knighton is a Maryland oil painter from Howard County who enjoys working in the studio as well as outdoors. Jane has been an artist for most of her life as well as an art educator in Howard County Public Schools. Her paintings are personal responses to color and light and she enjoys the excitement and the adventure presented by the artistic process. Jane’s work continues to garner awards in both local galleries and plein air events. In 2018, Jane was awarded Best in Show by Chestertown RiverArts for their annual plein air event, “Paint the Town.” In addition to The Artists’ Gallery, Jane is affiliated with the Howard County Center for the Arts, Ellicott City Artist’ Gallery, River Arts, the Working Artists’ Forum, Maryland Federation of Arts and the Mid-Atlantic Plein Air Painters Association.

Carol Cowie is a native of Maryland and lives in Annapolis. She ran her own graphic design business for 18 years with National Geographic as her primary client. This work gave her a solid foundation of the value of strong concepts, composition and color in her approach to painting. She enjoys painting in oil, from life or in plein air, starting with an idea that focuses on light, or a play of patterns, magnificent skies or a bold color. True to her training, she believes a good design to be the bones of a good painting. Carol enjoys plein air competitions and has participated regionally where she continues to win awards and gain recognition. In addition to The Artists’ Gallery, Carol has exhibited in galleries throughout Maryland and is a member of Mid Atlantic Plein Air Painters Association, Maryland Federation of Art and the Working Artists Forum.

The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12:30-4:30 p.m. For more information about The Artists’ Gallery, please visit www.theartistsgalleryctown.com, www.facebook.com/6goodpainters or call the gallery at 410-778-2425.