For All Seasons’ 9th Annual Heart & Music: Songs from the Stage

For All Seasons Behavioral Health and Rape Crisis Center presents the 9th Annual Heart & Music on Thursday, March 7th through Sunday, March 10th at the Oxford Community Center. This year, Director Ed Langrell and Music Director Ellen Barry Grunden return with “Songs from the Stage” from Broadway and Beyond with selections such as Carole King, Sara Bareilles, and Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, as well as special guests from Crashbox Theatre Troupe. Producers for the show are Beth Anne Langrell and Lisa Roth.

“Heart & Music, our annual fundraiser, once again brings together a talented cast to entertain and educate the community about the important mental health and rape crisis services that For All Seasons provides. This year, in particular, we celebrate the growth of our agency and the increasing role it is taking in the communities across the Mid Shore,” states Beth Anne Langrell, Executive Director, For All Seasons.

This year’s Heart & Music cast includes Gail Aveson, Jane Copple, Matt Folker, Marcia Gilliam, Bill Gross, Malley Hester, Beth Anne Langrell, Ed Langrell, Lisa Roth, Zack Schlag, Heather Scott, Mike Sousa, Shelby Swann, Joe Tyler, Becca Van Aken, and Richard Vitanovec. Crashbox Theatre Troupe members include Sarah Anthony, Sara Chapple, Logan Herron, Aiden Loeser, Sophie McGee, Jaylen Nixon, and Seth Wagner.

Music will include songs from a number of favorite Broadway shows, including “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Jersey Boys,” “Waitress,” “Next to Normal,” “Big Fish,” “Once on This Island,” “Man of No Importance,” “The Bridges of Madison County,” “tick, tick…Boom!” and “Taboo.”

Join the cast for a great show filled with talent and entertainment at the Opening Night Gala on Thursday, March 7 at 6 p.m. with tickets starting at $150 that includes cocktails and dinner. Weekend performances are Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9 at 8 p.m. and a Sunday matinee on March 10 at 2 p.m. with tickets starting at $25 for adults and $10 for students. Special thanks to sponsors Laurie and Michael Frame, Sally and Tim Kagan, Price Rentals and Events, and What’s Up? Media.

To reserve seats, call 443-258-2130 or visit www.heartmusic.eventbrite.com.

Heart & Music benefits For All Seasons, the only non-profit Behavioral Health and Rape Crisis Center serving the five counties of Maryland’s Mid-Shore. For All Seasons offers individual and group therapy, general, child and adolescent therapy, marriage and couples’ counseling, grief counseling, school-based mental health therapy, urgent care services, Rape Crisis Response, Rape Crisis Counseling and Support, 24-Hour English and Spanish Hotlines, and education and outreach programming. For further information about For All Seasons or make a donation, call 410-822-1018 or visit forallseasonsinc.org.