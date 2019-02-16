Is Trust the Essence of Faith? Unitarians to Explore this Question

by

Reverend Sue Browning will deliver a sermon entitled “Trust, the Essence of Faith” at 10 a.m. on Sunday, February 17, at the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr, Chestertown. What do you trust in the world? What is the bedrock of your faith? Unitarian Universalism is often explained by describing aspects of other faith traditions that were rejected. Join Rev. Sue Browning as we consider the ways we hope our faith supports us in times of question or struggle.

Religious Exploration classes for youngsters and childcare for infants and toddlers will be available during the service.

Please phone 410-778-3440 for more information. All are welcome!