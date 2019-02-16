Academy Art Museum Announces March Events

EXHIBITIONS
The following Academy Art Museum exhibitions are sponsored by the Talbot County Arts Council, the Maryland State Arts Council, and the Star Democrat.
Dressed to Kill in Love and War: Splendor in the Ancient World
Through March 31
Free Docent Tours: Wednesdays, 11 a.m., meet at Front Desk
This exhibition features Roman, Greek and Hellenistic jewelry, helmets, vessels and other nearly 2000-year old and more recent objects. The Museum has worked closely with Guest Curator Sarah E. Cox, PhD and the exhibition is made possible with loans from Fortuna Fine Arts, New York, member of the International Association for Ancient Asian and Tribal Art (IAATA) and sponsorship by the Dere Family. The Academy Art Museum is the exclusive venue for this exhibition.
Matthew Moore: Post-Socialist Landscapes
March 1–April 7
Reception: March 1, 5:30-7 p.m.
Free Docent Tours: Wednesdays 11 a.m.–12 noon
Matthew Moore is an Associate Professor of Photography and the Chair of the Visual Arts Department at Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold, MD. His current project was born as an investigation of the rural and urban landscapes of countries that were once occupied by the Soviet Union.
Recent Acquisitions: Photography @ AAM
March 1–April 7
Reception: March 1, 5:30-7 p.m.
Free Docent Tours: Wednesdays, 11 a.m.–12 noon
Recent Acquisitions: Photography @ AAM presents recently acquired works of photography, including works by Ansel Adams, Berenice Abbott, Tom Baril, Ed Clark, William Eggleston, Lisette Model, Bruce Nauman.
MUSIC LECTURES
Magnificent Movie Music! Classical Sounds of the Cinema
Presented by Dr. Rachel Franklin
Dates:
Thursday, March 7 – Mozart Goes to Hollywood
Thursday, March 14 – Beethoven the Myth
Thursday, March 21 – Classical Crossover
Thursday, March 28 – Oscars, Opera and Irony, Luke Skywalker and Bugs Bunny, Facebook and Farm Animals
Time: 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. for each lecture
Cost: Series Tickets: (4 lectures) $84 Members, $100 Non-members
Individual Tickets: $24 Members, $29 Non-members
Dr. Rachel Franklin presents Magnificent Movie Music! In a new 4-part series “Classical Sounds of the Cinema” we explore this massive, yet barely-noticed component of movie scoring: the use of pre-composed classical music. Comedies, war films, romances, tragedies, you name it: all film genres have been enhanced with classical music.
ARTS EXPRESS TRIPS
PHILADELPHIA FLOWER SHOW
Flower Power
Wednesday, March 6
Cost: $100 Members; $120 Non-members (includes admission)
The PHS Philadelphia Flower Show is the nation’s largest and longest running horticultural event and features stunning displays by the world’s premier floral and landscape designers. Flower Power will celebrate the contribution of flowers to our lives and will play host to the Florists’ Transworld Delivery World Cup, the world’s most prestigious floral design competition.
EVENTS
Open MIC
Second Wednesday Each Month
March 13 – Madness
7 to 9 p.m.
Contact Ray Remesch at RayRemesch@gmail.com for additional information.
Art and Antique Assessment Day
Friday, March 22, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
This event is free for the Museum’s Friend Level Membership holders and above. There is a $20 fee for Individual and Family Level membership holders and a $25 fee for non-members to participate in this event. A maximum of 4 items per registrant can be assessed. Each participant must sign up for a 30-minute session with an appraiser. Contact Tracey Mullery at tmullery@academyartmuseum.org or call (410) 822-2787 to register.
ADULT CLASSES
The Next Step – Oil Painting for New or Returning Painters
Instructor: Diane DuBois Mullaly
4 weeks, March 2, 9, 16, 23
Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Instructor: Diane DuBois Mullaly
Drawing: Perspective for the Artist
Instructor: Katie Cassidy
4 weeks: March 5–26 Tuesdays, 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Cost: $175 Members, $210 Non-members
Pastel: The World of Color Harmony
Instructor: Katie Cassidy
6 weeks: March 6 –April 10 Wednesdays, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
Cost: $195 Members, $234 Non-members
Painting the Still Life in Oil
Instructor: Bradford Ross
6 weeks: March 6-April 10
Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Portrait Drawing from Life
Instructor: Bradford Ross
6 weeks: March 7–April 11 Thursdays, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
Cost: $175 Members, $235 Non-members
Collage and Mixed Media
Instructor: Sheryl Southwick
6 weeks: March 7-April 11
Thursdays, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Introduction to Basic Drawing
Instructor: Katie Cassidy
4 weeks: March 23, 30, April 6 and 13 Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Cost: $150 Members, $180 Non-members
Creating a Photo Project
Instructor: Stephen Walker
4 weeks: March 9, 16, 23 and 30 Saturdays, 10 a.m.–12 noon
Cost: $150 Members, $180 Non-members
Mulberry Paper Collage
Instructor: Sheryl Southwick
A series of 1-day classes: March 26, 28 April 23 & 25, 9:30 a.m.–12 noon
Cost per 1-day session: $25 Members, $30 Non-members (Plus $6 material fee payable to instructor)
CHILDREN’S CLASSES
Puppet-Making Intensive: One Day Workshop
Ages 9–14
Instructor: Dawn Malosh
Saturday, March 16, 1–5 p.m.
Cost: $80 Members; $90 Non-Members
Learn how to develop your own character and make a hand puppet in this puppet-making intensive. Dawn is a puppet maker who worked backstage in puppet and marionette theaters in Tucson for a number of years and studied under master puppet- and marionette-makers in the field. She will share her hand-made puppets and basic puppet-making skills in this one-day intensive workshop. Each student will leave with their own unique hand-made puppet character.
PERFORMING ARTS CLASSES
Piano & Guitar Lessons
Instructor: Raymond Remesch
Contact Instructor for further information at (410) 829-0335 or rayremesch@gmail.com
Voice Lessons
Instructor: Georgiann Gibson
Contact instructor for Information at (410) 829-2525 or georgiann@atlanticbb.net.
Ballroom and Latin Dance
Instructor: Amanda Showell
Contact instructor for information at (302) 377-3088 or visit dancingontheshore.com.
For additional information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call the Museum at 410-822-2787.
