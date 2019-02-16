Academy Art Museum Announces March Events

by

EXHIBITIONS

Dressed to Kill in Love and War: Splendor in the Ancient World

Through March 31

Free Docent Tours: Wednesdays, 11 a.m., meet at Front Desk

This exhibition features Roman, Greek and Hellenistic jewelry, helmets, vessels and other nearly 2000-year old and more recent objects. The Museum has worked closely with Guest Curator Sarah E. Cox, PhD and the exhibition is made possible with loans from Fortuna Fine Arts, New York, member of the International Association for Ancient Asian and Tribal Art (IAATA) and sponsorship by the Dere Family. The Academy Art Museum is the exclusive venue for this exhibition.

Matthew Moore: Post-Socialist Landscapes

March 1–April 7

Reception: March 1, 5:30-7 p.m.

Free Docent Tours: Wednesdays 11 a.m.–12 noon

Matthew Moore is an Associate Professor of Photography and the Chair of the Visual Arts Department at Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold, MD. His current project was born as an investigation of the rural and urban landscapes of countries that were once occupied by the Soviet Union.

Recent Acquisitions: Photography @ AAM

March 1–April 7

Reception: March 1, 5:30-7 p.m.

Free Docent Tours: Wednesdays, 11 a.m.–12 noon

Recent Acquisitions: Photography @ AAM presents recently acquired works of photography, including works by Ansel Adams, Berenice Abbott, Tom Baril, Ed Clark, William Eggleston, Lisette Model, Bruce Nauman.

MUSIC LECTURES

Magnificent Movie Music! Classical Sounds of the Cinema

Presented by Dr. Rachel Franklin

Dates:

Thursday, March 7 – Mozart Goes to Hollywood

Thursday, March 14 – Beethoven the Myth

Thursday, March 21 – Classical Crossover

Thursday, March 28 – Oscars, Opera and Irony, Luke Skywalker and Bugs Bunny, Facebook and Farm Animals

Time: 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. for each lecture

Cost: Series Tickets: (4 lectures) $84 Members, $100 Non-members

Individual Tickets: $24 Members, $29 Non-members

Dr. Rachel Franklin presents Magnificent Movie Music! In a new 4-part series “Classical Sounds of the Cinema” we explore this massive, yet barely-noticed component of movie scoring: the use of pre-composed classical music. Comedies, war films, romances, tragedies, you name it: all film genres have been enhanced with classical music.

ARTS EXPRESS TRIPS

PHILADELPHIA FLOWER SHOW

Flower Power

Wednesday, March 6

Cost: $100 Members; $120 Non-members (includes admission)

The PHS Philadelphia Flower Show is the nation’s largest and longest running horticultural event and features stunning displays by the world’s premier floral and landscape designers. Flower Power will celebrate the contribution of flowers to our lives and will play host to the Florists’ Transworld Delivery World Cup, the world’s most prestigious floral design competition.

EVENTS

Open MIC

Second Wednesday Each Month

March 13 – Madness

7 to 9 p.m.

Contact Ray Remesch at RayRemesch@gmail.com for additional information.

Art and Antique Assessment Day

Friday, March 22, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This event is free for the Museum’s Friend Level Membership holders and above. There is a $20 fee for Individual and Family Level membership holders and a $25 fee for non-members to participate in this event. A maximum of 4 items per registrant can be assessed. Each participant must sign up for a 30-minute session with an appraiser. Contact Tracey Mullery at tmullery@academyartmuseum.org or call (410) 822-2787 to register.

ADULT CLASSES

The Next Step – Oil Painting for New or Returning Painters

Instructor: Diane DuBois Mullaly

4 weeks, March 2, 9, 16, 23

Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Instructor: Diane DuBois Mullaly

Drawing: Perspective for the Artist

Instructor: Katie Cassidy

4 weeks: March 5–26 Tuesdays, 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Cost: $175 Members, $210 Non-members

Pastel: The World of Color Harmony

Instructor: Katie Cassidy

6 weeks: March 6 –April 10 Wednesdays, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Cost: $195 Members, $234 Non-members

Painting the Still Life in Oil

Instructor: Bradford Ross

6 weeks: March 6-April 10

Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Portrait Drawing from Life

Instructor: Bradford Ross

6 weeks: March 7–April 11 Thursdays, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Cost: $175 Members, $235 Non-members

Collage and Mixed Media

Instructor: Sheryl Southwick

6 weeks: March 7-April 11

Thursdays, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Introduction to Basic Drawing

Instructor: Katie Cassidy

4 weeks: March 23, 30, April 6 and 13 Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Cost: $150 Members, $180 Non-members

Creating a Photo Project

Instructor: Stephen Walker

4 weeks: March 9, 16, 23 and 30 Saturdays, 10 a.m.–12 noon

Cost: $150 Members, $180 Non-members

Mulberry Paper Collage

Instructor: Sheryl Southwick

A series of 1-day classes: March 26, 28 April 23 & 25, 9:30 a.m.–12 noon

Cost per 1-day session: $25 Members, $30 Non-members (Plus $6 material fee payable to instructor)

CHILDREN’S CLASSES

Puppet-Making Intensive: One Day Workshop

Ages 9–14

Instructor: Dawn Malosh

Saturday, March 16, 1–5 p.m.

Cost: $80 Members; $90 Non-Members

Learn how to develop your own character and make a hand puppet in this puppet-making intensive. Dawn is a puppet maker who worked backstage in puppet and marionette theaters in Tucson for a number of years and studied under master puppet- and marionette-makers in the field. She will share her hand-made puppets and basic puppet-making skills in this one-day intensive workshop. Each student will leave with their own unique hand-made puppet character.

PERFORMING ARTS CLASSES

Piano & Guitar Lessons

Instructor: Raymond Remesch

Contact Instructor for further information at (410) 829-0335 or rayremesch@gmail.com

Voice Lessons

Instructor: Georgiann Gibson

Contact instructor for Information at (410) 829-2525 or georgiann@atlanticbb.net.

Ballroom and Latin Dance

Instructor: Amanda Showell

Contact instructor for information at (302) 377-3088 or visit dancingontheshore.com.

