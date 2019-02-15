Democratic Club of Kent County Meeting Feb. 21

by

The Democratic Club of Kent invites interested citizens to attend its February meeting to be informed by Bill Herb’s presentation of “The Conowingo Boogeyman: Busting Popular and Political Myths!” at the Chester River Yacht Club, Thursday, February 21st at 5:30 pm.

Mr. Herb, a retired U. S. Geological Survey hydrologist and sediment expert, is a resident of Kent County, and has fished and boated on the Upper Chesapeake Bay for the past 13 years. His interest in Conowingo Dam issues arose from reading many uninformed comments about the impact of the Conowingo Dam on the Bay, and he has been speaking publicly about this topic for the past 10 years.

In this political, but non-partisan technical presentation, Mr. Herb will take a close look at several popular, but unsupported, myths about the impact of the dam, and will “bust” them to give attendees a better understanding of the complexity of the issues and the related solutions.

Social gathering starts at 5:30 pm for meals & drinks. Presentation will begin at 7:00 pm. We look forward to seeing everyone Thursday!