American Craft Show in Baltimore to Feature Three Kent County Artists

by

The American Craft Show, which is in its 45 year, is a three-day celebration of all things handmade. Shop crafts like you’ve never seen before from more than 550 of the country’s top contemporary jewelry, clothing, furniture, and home décor artists.

The show offers a once-a-year opportunity for collectors, fans, and enthusiasts of design, craft, and art to discover and shop the best quality crafts in the country. Each year, more than 45,000 people flock to cities like Baltimore, Atlanta, St. Paul, and San Francisco to attend the American Craft Shows.

Kent County local artists invited to display their work include Patti Hegland (glass), Marilee Schumann (ceramics) and Faith Wilson (fiber decorative).

Other artists of note at this year’s Baltimore show include award-winning custom jewelry designer and goldsmith Stacey Krantz, craftsman and sculptor William Peirce, metalsmith David Paul Bacharach and many more

Two specialty programs – Let’s Make and Hip Pop – will be expanding this year to offer attendees even more opportunities to interact with local artists, experience demos and learn about art and crafthands-on.

Let’s Make, the interactive program, invite attendees to connect the process of craft-making to the work on display at the show. This year, the American Craft Show will allow attendees indulge themselves in the best of handcrafted beauty products, samples of great food and drink from some of the best indie food and beverage artisans in the business, and much more.

Hip Pop, the ACC’s emerging artist program, will introduce the best and brightest emerging artists to shoppers at the show and offers a chance for show goers to engage with, explore, and support new makers creating fresh work in a variety of aesthetics, from sophisticated elegance to edgy.

Tickets for the show are available online for $14 and on-site as a $16 one-day pass. Tickets are free for American Craft Council members, children ages 12 and under. To reach the American Craft Council directly, call (612) 206-3100.