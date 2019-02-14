Oltre Ponte Trio at Temple B’nai Israel on February 27

by

The Temple B’nai Israel presents the Susan and Barry Koh February Lecture Series. All performances will be held at Temple B’nai Israel, 7199 Tristan Dr., Easton, each Wednesday evening in February beginning at 7:30 PM.

On February 20, the guests are Oltre Ponte Trio: selections from an array of composers and time periods, showcasing works written and arranged for the uncommon violin/violin/piano and violin/viola/piano ensembles.

Dr. Elizabeth Brown (piano) enjoys a diverse musical career as an active chamber musician, teacher, orchestral keyboardist, and accompanist in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area.

A graduate of Northwestern University, Dr. Brown holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature and a Bachelor of Music in Solo Piano Performance. She recently completed her doctoral studies at the University of Maryland, receiving a D.M.A. in Collaborative Piano under the tutelage of Rita Sloan. Dr. Brown has spent several summers working with both instrumentalists and singers at the Aspen Music Festival. She has also performed at a number of other summer festivals, including Songfest, The American Russian Piano Institute in St. Petersburg, Bowdoin Summer Music Festival, and the Opera Theater and Music Festival of Lucca, Italy. In addition, she performs frequently as a member of The Shepherd Trio, a chamber ensemble she co-founded with members of the United States Air Force Band. She is currently on faculty at the University of Maryland as Lecturer in piano chamber music, and she also teaches at the International School of Music in Bethesda, MD.

Zack Stachowski (violin) maintains an active career performing in orchestral, chamber and solo capacities throughout the United States. While a student of Davis Brooks at Butler University (Indianapolis), Zack served as concertmaster of the Butler Symphony Orchestra, Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra and the New Millennium Philharmonic. While in Indianapolis, Zack soloed with the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra performing Ginastera’s Pampeana No. 1 with Stanley DeRusha conducting.

In 2011, Zack completed his M.M. in violin performance from the University of Maryland after studying with James Stern. Since then Zack has led workshops in ensemble and string technique at Loyola University (Baltimore), St. Catherine University (St. Paul, MN), Broadneck High School (Annapolis) and various other cities. An active recording artist and composer, Zack has worked extensively with GIA Publications, the largest liturgical music recording label in the United States.

Internationally, Zack has directed choirs and performed as a violinist in Mexico and Ireland. Most recently, Zack performed as principal second violinist with the Anne Arundel Symphony Orchestra on their tour to Vienna and Salzburg. Presently he serves as Director of Music at St. Ignatius of Loyola in Ijamsville, Maryland, and maintains and full private studio of violin, viola, piano and guitar students.

Nevin Dawson (viola/violin) studied viola at Penn State University and has played with many symphonies and chamber ensembles, including Pennsylvania Centre Orchestra, Canberra Symphony Orchestra, and the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra.

He currently teaches violin, viola, and cello at Music Life in Chestertown, MD. As a versatile player in many genres including classical, folk, and jazz, he plays with Shore Strings, the Dover Symphony, The Pam Ortiz Band, Harp & Soul, Front Porch Orchestra, and is featured on eight studio albums. He also performs solo shows featuring original music for electric violin and looper pedal, including introductory programs for the National Music Festival’s Fiddlesticks grade school education program. He is a member of the Red Devil Moon ensemble, a new musical selected to participate in the 2017 NYC Fringe Festival.