Maryland Relay Announces New MAT Program Evaluation Centers

Maryland Relay, the free public service that allows people who are unable to use a standard telephone to make and receive calls, announces that it has entered into new agreements with five organizations to provide evaluations for the Maryland Accessible Telecommunications (MAT) program.

The following organizations are now providing MAT program evaluations in 10 locations across the state:

– Telecommunications Access of Maryland (TAM) oversees the MAT program and is serving applicants from Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Cecil and Harford Counties at its Baltimore City location.

– Independent Marylanders Achieving Growth through Empowerment (IMAGE) Center of Maryland, located in Towson, with Accessible Resources for Independence, located in Glen Burnie, is serving applicants from Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford and Howard Counties.

– Easter Seals is serving applicants in Carroll, Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington Counties at its Hagerstown and Silver Spring locations.

– MAC, Inc. is serving applicants on Maryland’s Eastern Shore at its Salisbury and Easton locations.

– Maryland Technology Assistance Program (MD TAP) is serving applicants in Baltimore City and Alleghany, Baltimore, Calvert, Charles, Garrett, and St. Mary’s Counties at its Baltimore City, Cumberland and Mechanicsville locations.

“Our main goal is always to make telecommunication easy and accessible for all Marylanders,” said Asia Johnson, Maryland Relay public relations officer. “It is vital to the MAT program that we have evaluation centers throughout the state to help us serve as many people as possible, and we are thrilled to have established new partnerships with these community organizations.”

Established in 1997, the MAT program was one of the first of its kind in the United States to offer no-cost assistive telecommunications equipment to qualified residents who cannot use a standard telephone. Equipment available through the MAT program includes amplified phones, captioned telephones, ring signalers, tablets, large-button telephones, hands-free phones, and more.

Qualified MAT applicants are those who do not use a standard telephone due to their hearing status, speech difficulty, low vision, low mobility, or cognitive factors. They must also meet specific financial requirements. Once approved, applicants will receive notification via their preferred method of communication (standard mail or email) and must then schedule an evaluation at a MAT center to ensure they receive the equipment best suited to meet their needs.

People wishing to apply for the MAT program, or who would like more information, may visit www.mdrelay.org or contact Maryland Relay at 800-552-7724 (Voice/TTY), 410-767-6960 (Voice/TTY), or 443-453-5970 (Video Phone).

About Maryland Relay

Maryland Relay provides a free public service that allows people, unable to use a standard telephone, to both make and receive calls. The Maryland Accessible Telecommunications (MAT) program distributes State-provided assistive telecommunication devices to qualified applicants. Maryland Relay is easily accessed by dialing 7-1-1 and is overseen by Telecommunications Access of Maryland and the Maryland Department of Information Technology. For more information about Maryland Relay and its services, please visit mdrelay.org or call 800-552-7724 or 410-767-6960 (Voice/TTY) or 443-453-5970 (Video Phone).