League of Women Voters Gives Memorial Contribution to KCPL

The late Ann Wilmer Hoon was known to many in the Kent County community through her dedication and commitment to many local civic groups. In celebration of her decades of dedication, enthusiasm, and spirited involvement with the League of Women Voters of Kent County, including several years as co-president, the current LWV Board has made a memorial contribution to Kent County Public Library, another local organization Mrs. Hoon strongly supported.

Working with librarians at Kent County Public Library, the LWV Board identified and selected several titles that exemplify Ann Wilmer Hoon’s support of political literacy, civic engagement, and lifelong learning for all:

• Becoming a Citizen Activist: Stories, Strategies, and Advice for Changing Our World by Nick Licata

• Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America by Ari Berman

• American Government 101: From the Continental Congress to the Iowa Caucus, Everything You Need to Know About U.S. Politics by Kathleen Sears

These books are now a part of the collection at Kent County Public Library and are available to be checked out.

Kent County Public Library cards are available to all Maryland residents at no cost. For more information about setting up a library account or to place a hold on any of these books, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410.778.3636.