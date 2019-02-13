Delmarva Power Energizes Two Major Projects on Eastern Shore

by

Delmarva Power has energized two major substations in Hebron and Centreville, part of the company’s ongoing efforts to deliver safe and reliable service for customers across the Eastern Shore. The new Hebron and Carville substations, totaling more than $24 million, will enhance electric service for more than 15,400 customers across Wicomico and Queen Anne’s counties.

“Maintaining the safe and reliable service our customers expect requires ongoing efforts to modernize the local energy grid,” said Tyler Anthony, senior vice president & COO, Pepco Holdings, which includes Delmarva Power. “Energizing these new substations helps us continue to meet this commitment and deliver record electric service reliability for our customers.”

Substations, like Hebron and Carville, reduce the voltage of electricity as it is delivered across the region to homes and businesses. Built by Delmarva Power and local contract crews, the new substations will help deliver energy more efficiently and create new configurations on the local energy grid that allow Delmarva Power to automatically restore service more quickly or isolate damage. By automating certain functions on the electric system, the new substations create a smarter energy grid and reduce the number of potential outages in the neighborhoods they serve.

Photo: Delmarva Power employees completing the final stages of preparation before energizing the new Carville substation in Centreville, Md.

The new substations are part of a broader reliability improvement plan Delmarva Power is implementing on the Eastern Shore to reduce outages and enhance the resiliency of the local energy grid. This effort includes modernizing infrastructure, such as transmission and distribution lines, and adding greater automation on the local energy grid with new substations and equipment.

Over the last five years, Delmarva Power has invested hundreds of millions of dollars across its service area to modernize the local energy grid. Delmarva Power customers continue to benefit from the enhancements being made and have seen the frequency of outages decrease 34 percent.

Energy delivery charges on customer bills pay for important projects, like these new substations, that help deliver energy to customers in Delmarva Power’s service area. In 2018, Delmarva Power spent more than $425 million to enhance the local energy grid and provide safe and reliable service for customers. Delivery charges for Maryland customers are reviewed and set by the Maryland Public Service Commission through a transparent regulatory rate review process.

