Talbot County Garden Club Announces Speaker Line-up For Spring Symposium

by

The Talbot County Garden Club will hold its biennial spring symposium on April 23, 2019 featuring three nationally renowned speakers. The event will be held at The Milestone in Easton. Tickets go on sale in January for $90 each, and include the program, lunch and the opportunity to shop with merchants. To purchase tickets, mail a check to the Talbot County Garden Club at P.O. Box 1524, Easton, MD 21601.

“We are looking forward to what promises to be one of our best symposiums yet,” said Symposium Chairwoman, Kim Eckart. “This is our major fundraiser for 2019 and will fund our community service projects throughout Talbot County.”

The speakers include:

Award-winning gardener and author Stephanie Cohen, also know as the Perennial Diva. Cohen will present a vibrant talk on “New and Underused Perennials.” She has taught courses at Temple University and is a contributing editor for Fine Gardening.

Award-winning gardener, floral designer and owner of Love ‘n Fresh Flowers, Jennie Love. Love ‘n Fresh is a sustainably managed urban flower farm and design studio in Philadelphia. Lovetrained as both a horticulturist and floral designer at Longwood Gardens, and was named as one of the top 62 floral designers in the nation by Martha Stewart Wedding’s.Love will create designs from flowers picked from Love ‘n Fresh gardens.

And, back by popular demand, four very talented members of the Talbot County Garden Club will dazzle attendees with their floral designs. Each design will be one that can be created at home. Any special materials used will be offered for sale at the event.