Compass Regional Hospice Calendar of Events February through March

Lunch Grief Support Group— Compass Regional Hospice, Hope and Healing Center, 255 Comet Drive, Centreville. Noon to 1:30 p.m. This eight-week grief support group runs every Wednesday from Feb. 6 through March 27. Guests are encouraged to attend the entire series to benefit the most from the group. Open to anyone 18 and older who is suffering the loss of a loved one. Please bring a lunch. Cost: $25, but no one will be turned away due to an inability to pay. Info: 443-262-4109 or rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org.

Estate Treasures Warehouse Sale — Saturday, Feb. 16, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 106 Log Canoe Circle, Chesapeake Business Park, Stevensville. Come find deeply discounted furniture, tools, sporting goods, small kitchen appliances, home décor, housewares, area rugs, Hunter Douglas blinds, furniture for small businesses, and more. Proceeds will benefit Compass Regional Hospice. For more information, call Estate Treasures, an operating unit of Compass Regional Hospice, at 410-643-7360.

Understanding Your Grief Workshop— Saturday, Feb. 16, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Compass Regional Hospice’s Hope and Healing Center, 255 Comet Drive, Centreville. Are you struggling with grief or helping someone else through their grief journey? Let our trained grief support staff stand with you and help you through this time. Light refreshments will be served. Cost: $25, but no one will be turned away based on an inability to pay. For more information, call Rhonda Knotts at 443-262-4109 or rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org.(This event was rescheduled from Feb. 2 due to dangerous weather conditions.)

March …

Caroline County Grief Support Group— St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 100 S. 5th Ave., Denton. 4 to 6 p.m. This eight-week grief support group runs every Tuesday, from March 12 through April 30. Guests are encouraged to attend the entire series to benefit the most from the group. Open to anyone 18 and older who is suffering the loss of a loved one. Cost: $25, but no one will be turned away due to an inability to pay. Info: 443-262-4108 or wlarrimore@compassregionalhospice.org.

Estate Treasures Warehouse Sale — Saturday, March 16, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 106 Log Canoe Circle, Chesapeake Business Park, Stevensville. Come find deeply discounted furniture, tools, sporting goods, small kitchen appliances, home décor, housewares, area rugs, Hunter Douglas blinds, furniture for small businesses, and more. Proceeds will benefit Compass Regional Hospice. For more information, call Estate Treasures, an operating unit of Compass Regional Hospice, at 410-643-7360.

Compass Regional Hospice’s Annual Gala — Friday, March 22, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Annie’s Paramount Steak and Seafood House, 500 Kent Narrow Way N., Grasonville. This is the premier fundraising event for Compass Regional Hospice. Proceeds benefit hospice care, palliative care and grief support services provided by Compass Regional Hospice. The event will include a seated dinner, a live band, dancing,live and silent auctions, and a jewelry raffle. The jewelry raffle will feature a pair of 2-carat diamond earrings, valued at $14,000. Gala tickets: $200 per person, purchased in advance only. Raffle tickets are $100 per ticket and only 100 chances will be sold. For more information or to purchase tickets to the event or for the raffle (you do not have to attend the Gala to purchase raffle tickets), contact Kenda Leager at 443-262-4106 or kleager@compassregionalhospice.org.

Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day —Saturday, March 30, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Easton High School cafeteria, 723 Mecklenburg Ave., Easton, MD. Join Coastal Hospice and Palliative Care, Compass Regional Hospice and Talbot Hospice during this free event as we commemorate the sacrifices of Vietnam veterans and their families. This event will include local, state and national resources for veterans, a pinning ceremony, guest speakers, light refreshments and more. This is a free event and is open to all. Register at www.bit.ly/WHVV2019. For more information, contact Katie Willis at 443-262-4100, ext. 177, or info@compassregionalhospice.org.

Ongoing …

Bereaved Parent Grief Support Group — First Monday of each month; Feb. 4 and March 4. From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Compass Regional Hospice, 255 Comet Drive, Centreville. A drop-in group for individuals, 18 and older, dealing with the loss of a child. For more information, contact Rhonda Knotts at 443-262-4109 or rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org.

HALOS-Healing After a Loved One’s Suicide Grief Support Group — Second Wednesday of each month;Feb. 13 and March 13. From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Compass Regional Hospice, 255 Comet Drive, Centreville. A drop-in group for individuals, 18 and older, dealing with the loss of a loved one from suicide. For more information, contact Rhonda Knotts at 443-262-4109 orrknotts@compassregionalhospice.org, or Wayne Larrimore at 443-262-4108 or wlarrimore@compassregionalhospice.org.

Drug Overdose Grief Support Group — Third Thursday of each month; Feb. 21 and March 21. From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Compass Regional Hospice, 255 Comet Drive, Centreville. A drop-in group for individuals, 18 and older, dealing with the loss of a loved one from drug overdose. Please join us for dinner and conversation/discussion. There also may be special guests or presenters to the group from time to time.For more information, contact Rhonda Knotts at 443-262-4109 or rknotts@compssregionalhospice.org.

All Losses Grief Support Group — Fourth Tuesday of each month; Feb. 26 and March 26. From noon to 1:15 p.m. at the Caroline County Public Library, Federalsburg branch, 123 Morris Ave., Federalsburg. A drop-in group for individuals, 18 and older, who have experienced any type of loss. Please bring a lunch. For more information, contact Wayne Larrimore at 443-262-4108 or wlarrimore@compassregionalhospice.org.