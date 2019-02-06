Andrew Oros to Speak at the Rose O’Neill Literary House Feb. 11

by

Washington College’s Andrew Oros, Professor of Political Science and International Studies and author of Japan’s Security Renaissance, will be at the Rose O’Neill Literary House for a faculty tea and talk on Monday, Feb.11, as part of the spring Literary House Series. The event at 4:30 p.m. is free and open to the public.

Oros will discuss some themes from his latest book, Japan’s Security Renaissance, in relation to the accession of a new emperor in Japan on May 1. This shift will be marked by the naming of a new era for Japan, yet to be announced—officially ending the Heisei era (“shining peace”) of Emperor Akihito that began in 1989. Japan will face many challenges in this new era, including the threats of a nuclear-armed North Korea, growing military power and ambitions in China, and uncertainty about the continuing U.S. role in East Asia under President Donald Trump.

Oros is a specialist in the international and comparative politics of East Asia and the advanced industrial democracies, with an emphasis on contending approaches to managing security and the linkage between domestic and international politics. He also serves as Associate Dean for International Education, providing oversight and strategic guidance for Washington College’s Global Education Office, the Office of English Language Learning, and international education-related issues College-wide.

He is the author of Japan’s Security Renaissance: New Policies and Politics for the 21st Century (Columbia University Press, 2017) and of Normalizing Japan: Politics, Identity, and the Evolution of Security Practice (Stanford University Press, 2008). He is also the co-author of Global Security Watch: Japan (Praeger Press, 2010) and the co-editor of and contributor to Japan’s New Defense Establishment: Institutions, Capabilities, and Implications (Stimson Center, 2007), Can Japan Come Back? (Pacific Council, 2003), and Culture in World Politics (Macmillan Press, 1998). Oros has shared his research in over a dozen scholarly articles and newspaper opinion pieces, in numerous mass-media quotations in publications like The New York Times and Time Magazine, and on air on BBC, NPR, CNN International, and CCTV, as well as in lectures to policymakers in Washington D.C., Tokyo, Beijing, Berlin, and elsewhere.

